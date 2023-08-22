Bill Gates: Every Person on Earth Should ‘Prove Their Identity’ with ‘Digital ID’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is calling on nations around the world to adopt his “global solution” for “digital ID” to ensure that every single person on Earth “proves their identity.”

In a post on Twitter/X, Gates lamented that there are “850 million people” still left in the world who “lack ID that proves their identity.”

According to Gates, the Modular Open-Source Identification Platform (MOSIP) is a “global solution” for rolling out digital IDs for the entire human race.

Gates describes MOSIP as an “inclusive approach” to a “global digital ID system” that serves as “a formidable solution” for “dismantling the barriers” for people millions of people around the world who don’t have suitable identification.

The billionaire’s advocacy comes as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has just pumped $10 million into MOSIP.

Gates’ organization has joined forces with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals to promote and advance the globalist technology.

The Gates Foundation’s aim seems to focus on propelling a universal digital identification framework.

Gates, the UN, and MOSIP appear to be pitching the technology for use in low to middle-income economies but planning to roll it out worldwide.

850 million people lack ID that proves their identity. As a result, they're shut out of a lot of services that could change their lives. That's why I'm so excited about MOSIP, an open-source technology that could dismantle barriers worldwide. #G20India https://t.co/GmDyic591S — Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 21, 2023

However, MOSIP has come under scrutiny by privacy advocates.

The system raises serious questions regarding the broader implications of such a global digital identification system.

But as history has shown, with such advancements often come potential pitfalls, particularly regarding personal privacy.

Many are also raising the alarm about how a global digital ID system would exclude people from society if they refuse to comply with the technology, or are blocked from using it.

The MOSIP initiative prompts a plethora of concerns.

The system appears to be modeled after India’s controversial state digital ID (Aadhaar) system which was initiated in 2009.

While Aadhaar spurred global interest, the unique challenges faced by different countries meant that many had to grapple with potentially expensive and less transparent commercial systems.

The situation resulted in issues of “vendor lock-in” and potential misuse of user data.

Since its inception in 2018, MOSIP presents itself as a remedy to these challenges.

Instead, MOSIP promotes its accessibility and adaptability to different nations.

According to Gates, the UN, and MOSIP’s backers, the technology is the “inclusive” solution.

While the Philippines led in its adoption, 11 countries, predominantly from Africa, have followed suit.

Over 90 million digital IDs have already been distributed across the Philippines, Ethiopia, and Morocco.

However, the magnitude of data collection and the potential risks associated with breaches or misuse are becoming become alarmingly evident.

Adapting MOSIP to each nation’s unique requirements means collecting and customizing vast amounts of personal data.

The system raises serious red flags, despite boasting of an 80+ vendor ecosystem.

The higher the number of vendors, the greater the potential access points for data breaches.

Although MOSIP offers complimentary training, product showcases, and a certification process, the complexities of managing multiple vendors across various countries can jeopardize the sanctity of personal data.

MOSIP’s ambitious plan to register 1 billion individuals in the coming decade only intensifies the concerns.

The Gates Foundation insists that digital ID systems are integral to fostering digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Proponents of DPI argue that digital ID technology can, in theory, stimulate economic growth.

Nevertheless, the risks to personal privacy cannot be ignored.

Though DPI promises to streamline transactions for individuals and governments, its adoption without robust privacy safeguards can lead to potential misuse, surveillance, and unwarranted data access.

If digital ID becomes a requirement for travel, online access, managing personal finances, or even buying food, the system also raises concerns about people could easily be locked out of society for failing to comply with the government’s rules.

If a person “misgenders” someone on social media, could they be blocked from using public transport, for example?

As Slay News has reported, globalist organizations such as the World Economic Forum (WEF) have long been touting the “benefits” of controlling the public with “cashless societies” and digital ID.

The United Nations is even calling for digital IDs to be directly linked to individuals’ bank accounts.

The plan, which is similar to the system developed by the WEF, is outlined in three new policy briefs from the UN titled, “A Global Digital Compact, Reforms to the International Financial Architecture, and The Future of Outer Space Governance.”

The goal of the briefs is to advance UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s “vision for the future.”

Officially titled “Our Common Agenda,” Guterres’ “vision” should be given the green light in September 2024 during an event dubbed, “The Summit for the Future.”

From the report:

Digital IDs linked with bank or mobile money accounts can improve the delivery of social protection coverage and serve to better reach eligible beneficiaries. Digital technologies may help to reduce leakage, errors, and costs in the design of social protection programs.

Meanwhile, the WEF has just partnered with a leading biometrics company to advance its own agenda to digitize humanity.

Swedish biometrics company Fingerprint Cards has taken a big step into the WEF’s New Champions Community, an assembly of mid-sized enterprises.

The WEF is keen to promote biometric forms of digital ID and claims the technology would serve as a steward of “social inclusion.”

